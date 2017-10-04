Police commence investigation into supply of arms by government officials

play videoAgya Yaw Yeboah has been invited by the Police <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507087370_474_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Police Headquarters has said it had commenced investigation into the allegation made by one Agya Yaw Yeboah, an ex-robber to the effect that he knows the people behind the supply of arms to armed robbers.

A statement signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, Director of Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency said the Police were in the process of inviting the said Agya Yaw Yeboah to assist in the investigation.

It said the Police had monitored a statement by the purported reformed robber who spoke on Kofi TV and same had been published by ghanaweb.com.

