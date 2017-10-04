‘One Corner’ dance lands 13 students of Islamic SHS before disciplinary committee

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

The Disciplinary Committee of the Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi, is set to place disciplinary sanctions on thirteen students of the school who were caught dancing to the now popular hiplife song ‘One Corner.’

Nine female and four males were seen in a viral video on social media dancing to the song by musician Patapaa, which has now turned in a feverish internet sensation spanning across the West African belt.

The circulation of the video, which was shared via the students’ personal Facebook and Youtube pages caught the attention of the school authorities who brought up the issue before management.

In a report by Citifmonline.com, a meeting was called between the parents of the students and the school’s disciplinary board on Tuesday, where long deliberations were held. Currently, the school has reported the issue to the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate, and will make its final decision once investigations are complete.

Patapaa’s ‘One Corner’ dance has taken the Ghanaian social sphere by storm, as the track has now turned into the newest internet trend since the ‘Follow the ladder Challenge.’

The song with its subsequent new “challenge” sees excited listeners of the song move their waists and bend down in forward gyrating movements on the ground, under objects and basically, in various ‘corners.’ Celebrities such as Kwaku Manu, Moesha Boduong, Yaw Dabo and even way beyond Ghana’s borders such as Nigeria’s WizKid have taken the trend up to a whole new level.