More Ghanaian entrepreneurs benefit from ENGINE programme

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-04

The Enhancing Growth In New Enterprises (ENGINE) business plan competition and entrepreneurship development programme has rewarded 82 entrepreneurs in Accra.

The competition is to award the most promising entrepreneurs with funds to help them in financing the needs highlighted in their business plans and refine the business model for them.

The ENGINE programme is a four and half year-project, being implemented by Technoserve, with funding from the UK Government through the Department for International Development (DFID).

It seeks to equip Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSMEs) with the necessary skills and resources to improve their business plan and internal operations.

The awards are divided into three tiers; with tier one awardees receiving £6,000, tier two taking £3,000 and tier three awardees receiving an aftercare package.

This year some 13 entrepreneurs received £6,000 and £3,000, while the rest received aftercare packages.

Mr Baba Adongo, Programme Director, Technoserve, commended the UK Government for supporting entrepreneurial development in Ghana.

Mr Iain Walker, British High Commissioner, said SMEs were the future of the country, contributing to the economic development.

He said supporting the SMEs was at the heart of the UK Government to enable entrepreneurs to contribute to the developmental agenda and growth of the economy.

The Funding is part of a wider partnership initiative between Ghana and the UK to support and grow the Ghanaian economy and promote the relationship between the two countries.