Meet Lucy Anin, the female MP who was imprisoned whiles 8 months pregnant

Currently a member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) council of elders, Madam Lucy Anin Animwaah is the only member of parliament (MP) alive in the first parliament of Ghana.

Ghana’s first female MP, Lucy Anin was imprisoned for 8 months whilst pregnant after the overthrow of Nkrumah.

She was one of the first ten female MPs selected to represent various regions of Ghana. She was the youngest, entering the parliament house at age 22 and representing Brong Ahafo, of the 10 female MPs, she’s the only one alive.

