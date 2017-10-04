Match Report: Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Bechem United

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Berekum Chelsea put two past regional rivals Bechem United to stay on course to finish in thetop four of this season’s Ghana Premier League.

The scoreline was a true reflection of the game as it was a one-sided encounter with the Blues creating and converting the chances while Hunters did their best to prevent an embarrassing result.

The goals came in each half with Akwesi Nti striking first in the 27th minute. Chelsea should have added to their tally before recess but failed.

They, however, got the assurance goal on 74 minutes thanks to a superb effort by Stephen Amankonah.

Chelsea have been propelled to the fifth spot following the victory while Bechem United remain 10th.