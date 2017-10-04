MASLOC to name and shame ‘NDC’ celebrities over endorsment cars

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-04

Musicians, movie actors and actresses who benefited cars under NDC have refused settle their debt <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507127496_823_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) has hinted that it will soon publish the names of musicians, movie actors and actresses who benefited cars under the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration through the centre but have refused settle their indebtedness.

A number of them were reported to have received the vehicles in the run up to the 2016 elections and were supposed to be paying by installments, but acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Stephen Amoah has disclosed that almost all of them have refused to abide.

According to him, they are still in possession of the vehicles they use with impunity but flouted the contractual agreement by failing to honour their part of the bargain hinting that his outfit will soon name and shame them after which they will go after them.

“We know some beneficiaries who are musicians, movie actors, actresses, movie producers and I can assure you that they will all be dealt with according to law” he said on Accra based Okay FM.

According to him, MASLOC is not the property of any political party explaining that it is an entity belonging to government which must be seen as such.

“MASLOC is not for NPP neither it is for NDC. The past government and even some members of the NPP who would be found guilty will be prosecuted and I will personally make sure that their names are published and jailed as well”

He hinted of plans to haul past officials of MASLOC believed to have engaged in some underhand dealings before the courts to be dealt with insisting that it is the last option to end teething corruption that engulfed the scheme prior to his assumption of office.