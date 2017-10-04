Man granted GH 900,000 bail for defrauding Kofi Adams

An Accra Circuit Court has granted businessman, Arnold Kwadwo Asante bail in the sum of GH 900,000 for allegedly defrauding the National Organizer of the NDC, Kofi Adams.

The bail condition also entails 6 sureties who are gainfully employed. Lawyer Samuel Koomson based his bail application on the fact that the accused person is very sick.

The accused person is alleged to have defrauded Mr Adams of GH¢840,000 under the pretext of using the money to pre-finance tyres supply contract secured from Goldfields Mining Ghana at Tarkwa and pay same, but refused to do so.

Kasapa FM’s court correspondent, Daakye Hene Ofosu Agyemang reported that the presiding Judge ordered the suspect to report to the police every two weeks.

The case has been adjourned to October 18.