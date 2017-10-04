Mahama left coffers empty – Nana Addo

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

President Akufo-Addo has expressed desire to fulfill most of the promises he made to the people of Ghana during the 2016 electioneering campaign, which eventually saw him becoming president.

Unfortunately however, he says he came to inherit almost empty state coffers from the erstwhile Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

Addressing the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs on the first day of his week-long visit to the three northern regions on Monday, he noted satirically, “My father died and he did not leave me any money; so I came as a young boy without any imperatives…so I’m now having to build up the money we need to be able to do the things that we need to do.”

President Akufo-Addo therefore pleaded with Ghanaians to, as it were, “give us some time.”

He however added, “Some of the things are within reach and I promise to execute those ones immediately.

Those, he said, include the ‘Free SHS’ policy; ‘Planting for Food and Jobs,’ the transfer of police officers to the Upper West Region to bridge the deficit caused by the transfer from the region of over 500 police officers by the Mahama administration last year.

According to the president, the region and its people occupy a special place in the hearts and minds of people, including himself, in the Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition with the NPP as its offspring.

Nana Addo pointed out that some of the forebears of the party like S.D Dombo, Jato Kaleo, Naa Abayifaa Karbo and a host of others, came from the region.