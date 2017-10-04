LIVESTREAMING: Third series of Institutional Advancement Lecture

The third advancement series of the University of CapeCoast (UCC) is underway. The series seeks to create a platform for key issues and respective subjects of topical importance to be discussed.

This year’s series is themed: Building stronger economies for for the African Continent; the missing link.

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia is Guest Speaker at the lecture and is speaking on critical issues as regards the theme for this series.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ghartey Ampiah and other dignitaries are present at the lecture.

