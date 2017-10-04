Lawra seat will forever be NPP’s – Lawra Paramount Chief assures

Politics of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

The Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area has assured the President the Lawra parliamentary seat will be preserved for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) for generations to come.

Naa Puowele Karbo III said the seat rightfully belongs to the NPP and has promised to work hard to maintain it in the party.

Speaking at a durbar of chiefs in the Upper West Region Tuesday, the Paramount Chief pledged his support and that of his people to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“We wish to assure you that we are determined to keep this seat forever to where it rightfully belongs,” he said.

The President is in the Region as part of the first leg of his tour of three regions in the north.

He is expected to commission some projects completed by his government as well as to apprise himself with developments in those regions.

Touring some areas in the Upper West Region, President Akufo-Addo lamented the poor nature of roads, which he said his political critics did not admit in the lead-up to the 2016 general elections.

But the bold declaration made by the Lawra Paramount Chief has courted the displeasure of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

NDC National Organiser Kofi Adams told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story the Chief spoke as though he was an NPP Chairman.

He said it is difficult for the NDC to understand promise the chief made because the NPP MP of the area is occupying the seat by default.

“My advice to the chief is that he should be careful of the way he conducts himself,” Mr Adams said.

In his reaction, son of the Paramount Chief and MP of Lawra Anthony Karbo said his father only tried to emphasize the obvious, which is that the seat belongs to the NPP.

He narrated how the seat was snatched from the NPP after the demise of his father’s senior brother and first MP of the area, Naa Abeyifa Karbo II.

“So the chief of Lawra was speaking from a background and that is where he made the comment about reclaiming the seat for the area,” he said.

Although he believes his father went overboard, Mr Karbo said the Chief’s comments were made in the proper context.