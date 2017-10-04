Kwesi Appiah laments over injuries in camp

Kwesi Appiah, Black Stars coach <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507115982_828_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is brooding over injuries to five of his key men ahead of the clash with Uganda on Saturday though he insists the men in camp can do the job.

Appiah has lost the likes of Asamoah Gyan, Acquah, Agyepong, Harrison Afful and Jonathan Mensah to injuries but he is banging his hopes on the players left in camp now to deliver.

“We tried to increase the number of players in camp should any one sustained any injury other players can fit in. It looks like injury situation is increasing day in day out but we are trying to manage because preferably we were hoping to get the full house but unfortunately Thomas Agyepong, Harrison, Jonathan Mensah, Captain Asamoah Gyan and Afriyie Aquah are all out.” Appiah told Pressmen in Nairobi

“We are still monitoring and that is why it is a national team, you don’t always depend on few players. We are hoping those in camp will give up their best to get victory for the nation”

Ghana will play as guests to Uganda on Saturday at the Mandela National Stadium needing a win to brighten their chances of making it to Russia next year.

