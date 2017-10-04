Kweku Awotwi chairs VRA board

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-10-03

A former Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Mr Kweku Andoh Awotwi has been appointed board chair of the VRA.

Other members of the eight-member board which was inaugurated in Accra on Monday October 2, 2017 are Mr Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, Mr Richard Obeng Okrah, Dr Joyce Rosalind Aryee, Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Mr El-Farouk Umar, Mr Musah Badimsugru Adam and Mrs Janet Anane.

The members of the board pledged their readiness to help the government achieve its dream of restructuring the authority.

Mr Awortwi served as Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority from June 2009 to December 2013.

Prior to this, he served as Managing Director of Strategic Planning and New Business Development at Ashanti Goldfields Co. Ltd and also served as Manager of Business Planning and Analysis at Kaiser Aluminium & Chemical Corporation, where he served for eight years.



He is a trained Electrical Engineer and has worked for GE/RCA and ITT.

He holds B.Sc. degree from Yale University and an M.B.A. from Stanford’s Graduate School of Business.

