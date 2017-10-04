KNUST to rusticate ‘porn’ students

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST)

Henceforth, any students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who is found circulating nude images and videos will be rusticated, Pro Vice Chancellor of the College of Health Science, Prof. Tsiri Agbenyegah has warned.

According to him, sharing one self’s or colleagues’ nude picture on a social media is illegal stating that authorities deem it fit to rusticate any student caught in the act.

Over the years, nude videos and photos of students in the institution have viral on social media platforms causing embarrassment for both the students in question and authorities.

But Prof. Tsiri Agbenyegah warned that authorities will no longer countenance such acts warning that culprits will have themselves to blame if caught.

“We will not allow such persons to damage the reputation of the University” the provost at matriculation ceremony warned freshers admitted to pursue various programs at the university.

“With the advent of technology I will urge you all to be very careful of the pictures and videos that you take and store on your phones especially the private ones and the naughty, Prof. Tsiri Agbenyegah advised.

“If they get leaked you can be dismissed or rusticated for bringing the name of the University into disrepute’’, he further warned.

The metriculants were admonished to be of a good moral standards and also observe the regulations in the University’s handout.