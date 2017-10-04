Indomie commits to support ‘The Spelling Bee’

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Indomie, the Leading noodles brand has announced that it will continue to support The Spelling Bee in the country for the next 10 years.



Mr Mahesh Shah, the General Manager of De-United Foods Industries Ltd (DUFIL) made this commitment at the launch of the 11th edition of the spelling competition in Accra. DUFIL the brand owner of Indomie.

Mr Shah said Indomie has been the lead sponsor of the spelling competition since its inception and has remained committed to the cause.

Mr Shah commended the Young Educators Foundation, the organizers of the Spelling Bee competition for their resilience and drive behind the competition.

He explained that Indomie has consistently supported programmes meant for the development of children because they were the future of the nation.



He stressed that supporting the competition and similar initiatives were an opportunity for Indomie to “support in the development of future leaders, future doctors, future engineers, future teachers and make Ghana a better country.

“Indomie has been championing nutritious eating and seizes every opportunity to give free nutritiously prepared Indomie noodles to children in schools and at various events,” he added.

He expressed the hope that the competition would continue to unearth great talents and win many more laurels at the international stage.

Mr. Shah said the launch of this year’s Spelling Bee was also used to campaign for the promotion of Ghanaian languages.



The organizers have decided to crusade on the use of local languages and how it is taught in schools.

The organizers endorsed and commended Indomie for its sustained support towards the programme and hoped that others will emulate the good gesture.