Imams condemn Islamic SHS students in ‘One Corner’ video

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-04

Council of Imams and Zongo Chiefs wishes for considerate punishment to be meted out to the students <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507142089_547_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Council of Imams and Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region has condemned a video that went viral on social media showing female students of the Islamic Senior High School (ISSEC) twerking to the ‘One Corner’ song.

The council has however called for considerate punishment to be meted out to the students to serve as a deterrent to their colleagues.

‘One Corner‘ is the hit song of break out star, Patapaa, and it has taken the country by storm, and is even making inroads in Nigeria.

The dance accompanying the song is notable for how it involves the humping of any nearby object in an aggressive manner.

The council expressed its displeasure over the matter describing the actions of the students as uncultured.

The matter has become a subject of discussion for residents in Muslim dominated communities within Kumasi.

Secretary to the council, Ustaz Ahmed Seidu, in an interview with Citi News said the video was obscene and must be pulled down from social media.

According to him, the actions exhibited by the students are against the tenets of Islamic religion.

He indicated that, education must reflect the attitude of young people in the society since it is aimed at making them physically and morally upright.

Ustaz Seidu stated that, the council will engage with school authorities to find a softer punishment for the students.

He stressed that the council will not suggest the sacking of the students, but a punishment that will teach them some lessons, since they were final year students.

“They should be punished to serve as a deterrent to others. As a council, we will try to sit with the authorities and see a punishment that will be mild. We are not calling for them to be expelled from school because we are told they are final year students. So they should be made to write their exams.”

The 13 students, comprising nine females and four males, are facing the school’s Disciplinary Committee for appearing in the video.

The students were said to have taken the video and shared it on their personal Facebook pages and on YouTube.

The circulation of the video prompted a swift action by school authorities who summoned them for interrogation. Parents of the students were invited by school authorities on Tuesday for a meeting which lasted for hours.

Management of the school confirmed the development to Citi News, and said the matter was referred to the Disciplinary Committee and reported to the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate.

According to management, it would wait for the outcome of investigations from the committee before taking a decision on the matter.

Meanwhile, some students who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity expressed reservations on the matter.

They say the actions of their colleagues have a potential of denting the image of the school considering its Islamic values.