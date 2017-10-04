I’m not the only competent candidate to lead NDC – Alban Bagbin

Politics of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Alban Bagbin, Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament

The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Nadowli /Kaleo, Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin has denied claims he is the only better candidate to lead his party to recapture political power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The presidential hopeful is reported to have put himself as a better person ahead of other contenders currently to lead the opposition NDC in the 2020 polls if the party wants to win the next general elections.

He was quoted as saying, without him as the party’s presidential candidate; NDC should forget coming back to power.

But clarifying the issue on GHOne during an interview with Nana Aba Anamoah, the longest serving lawmaker denied making those specific comments.

“I was surprised to hear some emphasis that I said I was better than those showing interest in contesting for the party’s slot …I did not say I was better than them. …I did say that those whose names are rumored to have come out in the NDC so far I stand tall”, the former Majority Leader clarified.

The astute politician who recently turned sixty explained that on his birthday, he held a media encounter with some journalists in his home region, Upper West and that conversation extended into politics.

“They asked me questions about my ambitions and I did not mince words. …I told them yes I have those ambitions and I think that I’m qualified. In the course of that I was giving some analogy referring to my colleagues who are already or were presidents of this country and the positions they held in the house. …I did not say I am better than them”

“Definitely, I am very grateful to my constituents and the NDC party for giving me opportunity to be in leadership since 2001 and I took advantage of that and so they will be in a better position to assess my leadership qualities”.