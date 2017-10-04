I need the blessing of Rawlings to lead NDC – Bagbin reveals

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2020 presidential hopeful, Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin has revealed he will require the absolute blessings of the party’s founder, Jerry John Rawlings in order to become the party’s presidential candidate.

“The founding father of the party….I will like him to be with me. …Everybody will like the father to be with him and if he is not with me definitely I will not be the happy boy”

According to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Nadwoli-Kaleo constituency, it will be a great disadvantage to him and anyone who wants to lead NDC to run for the 2020 polls if the founder fails to give his blessings.

“If he does not support me, it will disfavor me”, Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin told Nana Aba Anamoah during a one-on-one interview on GHOne State of Affairs.

According to him, the role of former President Jerry John Rawlings cannot be downplayed in this current political dispensation indicating that it is good for the party to recognize his presence and appreciate it.

“As a party, we are lucky to have our founding father alive. Others are struggling to resurrect their founding fathers”, the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament said.