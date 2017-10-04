High rent: All governments have failed Ghanaians – Minority

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: atinkaonline.com

2017-10-04

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507152353_369_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Minority Leader and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has asserted that past and present governments have failed Ghanaians by denying them their basic right to shelter and access to good homes.

Haruna Iddrissu made the statement on the floor of the House of Parliament Wednesday as Minister for Works and Housing, Mr. Samuel Atta Akyea delivered a statement to commemorate World Habitat Day.

This year’s World Habitat Day was celebrated in Ghana under the theme, “Housing Policies: Affordable homes.”

Atta Akyea said all was set for government to liaise with private partners to provide affordable Ghanaians.

“The Government is determined to address the housing deficit through partnerships with the private sector in the provision of affordable housing units of different typologies to meet the demands of Ghanaians,” the Minister said.

In a direct response, the Minority leader said the major problem for most Ghanaians is the high rate of rent and its related advance payment structure scheme. He said all previous governments have failed Ghanaians in providing access to shelter and access to good homes for Ghanaians. This, development he said, has crumbled jobs and scared many start- up businesses.

Haruna Iddrisu said the promise to provide affordable housing unit for Ghanaians has been a mere rhetoric.

The Tamale South MP challenged the Minister to indicate the source of funding for the proposed Affordable Housing Fund.

Background

The United Nations has designated the first Monday of October of every year as World Habitat Day.

The theme for World Habitat Day 2 October 2017 is Housing Policies: Affordable Homes.

The purpose of World Habitat Day is to reflect on the state of our towns and cities, and on the basic right of all to adequate shelter. It is also intended to remind the world that we all have the power and the responsibility to shape the future of our cities and towns. World Habitat Day was established in 1985 by the United Nations General Assembly through Resolution 40/202, and was first celebrated in 1986.