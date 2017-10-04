Government will tackle cyber security head-on – Bawumia

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Government will not relent on efforts to deal with cyber security as more investments are being made in the sector to fight the canker, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

“As we move into this technological age, cyber security becomes more important and this is why we are really enhancing our cyber security institutions,” he noted.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was speaking at the 3rd Advancement Lecture Series 2017 at the University of Cape Coast on Wednesday, October 4 said major investments are being carried out at the National Information Technology Agency (NITA).

He said government is making sure that NITA meets the ISO certifications required in the area of cyber security.

For him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s transformational agenda is based on several Information Communication Technology (ICT) related projects and cyber security cannot be compromised.

“You always have to keep one step ahead as far as cyber security is concerned. We are doing the National ID, we are doing the digital address system, interoperability, visa, passports and so on and all of these require that we are up with security,” he underscored.

Meanwhile, Dr Bawumia has revealed that government will, in the next two weeks, launch the digital addressing system.

He said the $2.5m project is very efficient and “even if you live in the middle of the River Oti, you can be traced”.

He is confident that the system which was “designed by Ghanaians in Dansoman” will contribute to the transformational agenda being embarked by government.