Government to focus on establishing key road networks to boost agric production

2017-10-04

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reiterated government’s commitment to developing the country through agriculture.

To achieve this, the Vice President said government is focused on establishing key road networks to link isolated farming communities to major cities for easy transportation of agriculture products.

He said, “If you look at the country, you would see that there are many fertile areas that are really cut off… You’ll see places in the Afram Plains, Agogo, Dome through Donkorkrom to river sides and if you could put a good road there it opens up the whole area for agriculture.”

Dr. Bawumia said he is optimistic the initiative will boost agriculture production and open more avenues for farmers.

He said major roads in the country must also be fixed to increase the country’s chances in agric development.

He revealed that the move is part of a ‘Marshal Plan’ which will be launched in November this year in a bid to increase food production in the country.