GHC5K for President’s internal trips is standard practice – Ato Arthur

The Head of the Local Government Service (LGS), Dr Nana Ato Arthur, says there is nothing wrong with the payment of GH5000 by Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to facilitate the President’s trips internally.

A leaked memo requesting Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to pay ¢5,000 each towards an official visit of the President went viral on social media over the weekend

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive Tuesday, Nana Ato Arthur explained that the payment of such monies is not new.

According to him, such monies are collected to facilitate internal trips of officials on national assignments and not only the president.

He pointed out that the president will definitely visit chiefs as well as pay homage to some places in the three Northern regions as part of his 7 -day tour.

“As a district assembly official accompanying the president to a palace, for instance, you do not expect the president to take money from his own pocket and present to the King as a sign of appreciation”, he opined.

He added that it is normal for assemblies to fall on the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to assist with fund.