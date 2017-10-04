Ghana Maritime Authority and Regional Maritime University celebrate World Maritime Day

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: Solomon Anderson

2017-10-04

The Ghana Maritime Authority in collaboration with the Regional Maritime University has marked the 2017 World Maritime Day which was aimed at connecting ships, ports and people.

The World Maritime Day has been set aside by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the United Nations specialized Agency responsible for regulating international shipping to recognize the contribution of the maritime industry to global economic development.

The Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Kwame Owusu, said IMO since its inception has adopted a comprehensive framework of global regulations covering the maritime industry.

“Under this regulating framework, shipping has become progressively safer, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly. As a result of the IMO, sea bond trade continues to expand and bring more benefit to consumers across the globe,” he indicated.

He also used the opportunity to inform the general public that the Ghana Maritime Authority is taking steps to introduce legislation that seeks to encourage Ghanaian participation in the shipping industry, including the offshore oil and gas sectors.

The Minister of Transport in a speech read on his behalf by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Twumasi-Ankrah Selby said government was committed to creating a business friendly environment for the maritime sector to thrive in order to promote trade by sea.

“Ultimately, efficient shipping working in partnership with the port sector, supported by government, ability to streamline procedures, and removal of excessive barriers to trade, embracing new technologies, rooting out corruption could be a major driver towards stability and enable development for the good of all people,” he said.