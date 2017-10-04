Ghana is not poor but lacks leadership – Akufo-Addo

H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507075299_447_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President of the Republic H.E Nana Addo Dankwah Akuffo Addo has said Ghana as a country is not broke but lacks the kind of leadership it needs to transform the economy.

The President told residents in the Upper West Region Tuesday, noted how the country’s leadership is struggling to achieve a better Ghana.

According to him, his intention to be president is not to deceive Ghanaians but is on the move in ensuring the right thing is done despite inheriting huge debt from the previous government.

He also blamed Ghana’s state of retrogression on its falling standards in education in addition to issues of culture and religion.

