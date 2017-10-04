Funding for judiciary ‘woefully inadequate’ – Chief Justice

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

The Chief Justice has bemoaned what she describes as the “woefully inadequate” budgetary allocation to the judiciary.

“The financing of the judiciary and the judicial service, the service that we are to deliver is woefully inadequate,” Mrs Sophia Akuffo said on Wednesday, 4 October when she delivered the keynote address at the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana at the La Palm Beach hotel on the theme: ‘Judiciary, A Bastion of Democracy.’

Apart from the budget to the judiciary not being enough, Mrs Akuffo also said the meagre funds are not released on time.

“…The untimeliness of the supply of the inadequate fund,” in her view, is a problem, “and that is an area we all need to look seriously at.”

She therefore suggested there be a review of the funding and budgetary allocation for the judiciary in line with article 127 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana.