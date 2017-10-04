First Lady donates to Twin-city special school

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, through the Western Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) donated assorted food items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Twin City Special School to help in the day to day running of the institution.

The items include; 15 bags of rice, five bags of sugar, quantity of chocolates among other gifts.

The donation which was supposed to have been done in the early days of August this year, when the First lady launched the Annual Breastfeeding week in the Region had to be postponed since the school was on vacation at the time.

The Deputy Regional Minister, Mrs. Gifty Eugenia Kusi who presented the items on behalf of the First Lady, said the government was committed to improving the general well-being of the citizenry.

Mr. Martin Ackah, Head of Human Resource Management at the Metropolitan Directorate of Education and other officials who witnessed the donation expressed appreciation to the First Lady for the assistance and entreated the school to put the items into good use.

Mrs. Crescentia Efua Bilson-Sai, the Head of the Twin City Special School, who received the items, commended the first lady for the gesture and appealed to others to support the school with 150 mattresses.

Mrs Bilson-Sai also appealed for the provision of television sets, Recreational Centre, refurbishment of dormitories and a water project to provide potable water.