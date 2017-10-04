Feel our pain – Prestea residents to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Prestea is a town situated in the Western Region

The current heated fight against illegal mining by the Nana Akufo-Addo government in a bid to preserve the remaining land and mineral resources in the country.

The people of Prestea due to this development have been met with some though times complaining and pleading to be rescued.

Government launched “Operation Vanguard”, with 400 security men made up of personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Police Service and have been divided into three groups to cover the Ashanti, Eastern and Western Regions to control the spread of illegal mining operations in these areas.

The government imposed the six-month ban on small-scale mining as part of efforts to end illegal mining and its degrading effects on the environment but after six months government has revealed an extension of the ban.

Minster for Lands and Natural Mineral Resources, Hon. John Peter Amewu said the ban on the small scale mining will be extended as initial assessment of the ban shows only 15% of the target has been achieved making it improper to lift the ban.

The Ghana National Association of Small-Scale Miners has expressed displeasure with this development.

Speaking in an interview with Nanaba Boakye Ansah on Prestea based Energy Fm, some of people voiced out their concerns saying, Small Scale Mining is their only source of livelihood and since the ban parents are unable to pay school fees and businesses are collapsing.

It is therefore their plea to be set free of the ban so they can go back to their normal lives.