Fake policeman notorious for duping drivers nabbed

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-04

Daniel Boateng was arrested while engaged in traffic duties

The police in Mile 7 have arrested a 38 year unemployed who has perfected himself into a traffic policeman since 2010.

Daniel Boateng with number 48125 was arrested on Friday September 29, around Ofankor barrier actively engaged in traffic duties. The suspect’s arrest, followed the vigilance of a police officer from the Odorkor divisional command.

According to the police, Daniel Boateng, was one of the pioneers of the community protection assistants of the police under the Kufuor administration.

However when that service came to an end, he told the police he tried every means possible to get enlisted into the main stream policing to no avail. As a result, Daniel Boateng, who claimed to be a citizen of Akim Oda, bought materials and sew all types of police uniforms for himself.

He also managed to get all the necessary police accoutrements – berets, name tag with number, helmet used by MTTD personnel among others – and began operating as such. Daniel Boateng, who resides at Kasoa, conducted himself as a police officer, switching from one community, zone and district to the other.

According to the police, Daniel took undue advantage of the public, especially motorists as the practice has become his main occupation. Daniel Boateng was in possession of two drivers’ licence, two number plates and other documents at the time of his arrest on Friday.

He told the police he got some of the accouterments from a friend whom he is yet to identify. The suspect is currently being held by the Mile 7 police to be arraigned after investigation.