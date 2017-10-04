Election 2020: I will beat Mahama hands down in NDC primaries – Alban Bagbin

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

NDC Presidential hopeful, Alban Bagbin says he will beat Former President Mahama convincingly in the race for next flagbearer for the opposition NDC.

Speaking on the State of Affairs, Alban Bagbin, says the Former President will stand no chance if he comes up against him in the NDC primaries.

The long-serving legislator disclosed that though Former President Mahama hasn’t confirmed he will contest for the flagbearership position, the NDC’s 2016 loss could be blamed on him explaining “it’s because he left the party behind, it’s the party that voted against him. I believe that going into a contest with me I have an urge over him.”

“I will beat him hands down” he responded emphatically to host of the show, Nana Aba Anamoah when asked about how sure he was about defeating the former President

Alban Bagbin revealed that he has a deep bond with the Former President dating back into childhood and his time in the House as minority leader.

“He knows my capacity. He’s worked with me for many years as a minority leader and later as a Minister of State. He knows me and I know him very well from childhood. I know he is a very pleasant person very nice person.



He has gift off the tongue, he has capacity in accumulation of knowledge, he has the energy, the poise, the vim”

Alban Bagbin, despite being friends with former President revealed that it is his weak leadership style that led the party to a humiliating defeat in the 2016 elections.

“It’s the style of leadership that seemed to have left a lot of the party members behind. The issue of lack of inclusiveness is a very detrimental treat to political leadership. You need to carry everybody on board” he contended adding that “Mahama will be a better leader in a more developed democratic certain than Ghana. He did very well and his record in respect of infrastructure stands out, he focused on putting the basics in place. In trying to do this I think he outrun and left the party behind”



The Nadowli-Kaleo MP was convinced that “it’s the leadership style that led him down”

Alban Bagbin who also happens to be the current second Deputy Speaker of Parliament first declared his intention to contest the NDC flagbearership race into 2008 but failed to partake in the primaries.

Other NDC top leaders who have also expressed similar interest to contest the race includes Dr Ekow Spio-Gabrah, Prof. Joshua Alabi, Nii Amasah Namoale and Sylvester Mensah.

It is widely speculated that former president Mahama is in line to contest the 2020 elections though he hasn’t confirmed his intentions.

NDC has been plagued with infighting since losing the 2016 general elections to incumbent NPP led Akufo-Addo administration in one of the country’s worst ever defeat.