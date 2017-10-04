Drivers storm Class Media Group to demand reduction in fuel prices

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

Members of the True Drivers Association on Wednesday, October 4 stormed the premises of Class Media Group (Accra 100.5FM, Class 91.3FM) at Roman Ridge to demand that the government reduces fuel prices.

The drivers, who were clad in red armbands and singing and chanting slogans, were led by Yaw Barima, the spokesperson of the True Drivers Association.

Some of them who spoke to Chief Jerry Forson, host of Ghana Yensom on Accra 100.5FM said: “We are disappointed in the President over the fuel prices. This is not what he promised us during the elections otherwise we wouldn’t have voted for him.”

Another driver said: “It appears the President is using the petrol money to do the Free SHS, we don’t want the Free SHS if he is going to use fuel money to fund it.”

Yaw Barima also said: “If we are to vote today to elect a new president, I am not sure Akufo-Addo will win the elections because we drivers are disappointed.”

