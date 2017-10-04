Bugri Naabu bribes group to protest against Akufo-Addo?

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-04

Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Daniel Bugri Naabu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507103247_776_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Tension is reportedly mounting amongst executives and some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Tamale, as a group affiliated to the party has disclosed the Northern Regional Chairman of the party, Mr. Bugri Naabu’s involvement in a plan to sabotage President Akufo-Addo’s visit to the region.

The group, ‘Get All on Deck’ alleged that Bugri Naabu asked them to disgrace the President who is to visit the region this Friday, October 6, 2017.

A statement issued by the group on Tuesday purported that Mr. Naabu is not happy with the President over issues regarding appointments of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDCEs) in the region, hence the decision to publicly stage a protest against him.

The statement revealed that the Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed and the Tamale Mayor, Musah Superior are also intended to be victims of the protest.

“We wish to bring to the notice of Ghanaians and members of our party that the plans of some section of the party’s youth to stage a demonstration against His Excellency President Nana Addo, the Northern Regional Minister and the Mayor of Tamale, Mr. Musah Superior, this week before the president arrives is masterminded by chairman, Bugri Naabu,” the statement revealed.

The group expressed their reason for bringing the issue to light saying some NDC supporters were identified among members of the intended demonstration and also because the Chairman “only wanted to use us for his parochial and selfish interest”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, you may have heard that, some youth group last Saturday stormed the chairman’s residence with a petition, complaining about some issues against the northern regional minister. This is one of the schemes of Chairman Bugri Naabu. He paid us GH10, 000.00 to carry out the operation this time around,” they explained in the statement.

President Akufo-Addo began a working visit to the three northern regions on Monday, October 2, 2017 to commission some projects as well as to ascertain developments in the regions.

The 7-day tour is expected to end on Sunday October 8.