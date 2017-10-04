Binatone Ghana outdoors new product ‘Music Fan’

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

As part of efforts to enhance awareness and increase patronage of its latest product called Music Fan, Binatone Ghana is organizing a series of brand activations aimed at achieving that purpose.

The first of the activation series happened today at the Osu branch of Binatone where potential customers were handed leaflets that propagate the features and benefits of the multi-purpose equipment.

Staff of the renowned of the electronic company also had interactions with potential customers to promote the gadget.

Rajesh Panicker the manager of the Osu branch, highlighted some of the features of the multi-functioning appliance.

He explained that his outfit introduced the product in response to Ghanaians quest to have an equipment that provides entertainment and also has a cooling element.

“The Music Fan is a different product from the ones on the market. It performs two functions; providing entertainment and cools off”

“Having listened to our customers, we’ve come out with this product that serves dual purpose. Let’s say a on a Sunday morning after playing soccer with the guys and you want to have some fun and also enjoy fresh air in your room, the music fan is your answer”

“The Music Fan is made up of a music element and a fan. It has USB and SD card slots. Bluetooth and a filter are also components of this invaluable gadget that has come to serve Ghanaians”.

He announced that there will be discount for buyers during the activation period.

Where the appliance can be purchased

Music Fans are available in all Binatone showrooms across Ghana. Buyers in Accra can go to the showrooms at Osu (No.39, Oxford Stree), Lapaz (on the motorway) Opera Square, Labone (No.9, Jubilee Wells Street) to purchase the gadgets.

Whereas the Tema showroom is available to serve those who live in and around Tema.

The Kumasi showroom is Next to the Mizpah School at Susano.

Features of the Music Fan

The music fan has a music element for entertainment and also a fan for cooling off.

The multi-purpose equipment which comes with a two-year warranty has SD and USB slots that allows customers to insert compatible accessories

It also has Bluetooth spot and a filter system which filters all dirt to keep the gadget functioning at its utmost level