Akufo-Addo’s wife even knows he lied for votes – MP

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-04

The Member of Parliament for Adaklu constituency in the Volta Region, Kwame Governs Agbodza, claims family members of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, even know he lied to Ghanaians to win power. “I am sure even your wife didn’t believe you when you said you did not lie for votes,” he suggested to the president.

President Nana Akufo-Addo while addressing members of the Upper West Region House of Chiefs in Wa on the first day of his seven-day tour of the Upper West, Upper East and Northern Regions, said he did not lie to win power and that he would deliver on all the promises he made during the 2016 election campaign period to demonstrate that not all politicians make promises just for purposes of gaining political votes.

But contributing to discussions on TV3 New Day on Wednesday hosted by Bright Nana Amfoh, the Adaklu legislator said “I am yet to see one single promise the NPP gave that religiously they have delivered”. “By now all utility tariffs should all be down by their penchant of reducing it. Fuel would have been down by now because it was a major campaign promise.

They promise fighting corruption”. The MP said “the [President] can sit at the comfort of his office and lie that Ghanaians believe him. Where is Bawumia today, see where the cedi is going? I am sure even your wife didn’t believe you if you say you did not lie for votes”. Mr. Agbodza wondered, “who put a gun on the head of the NPP to make those promises.

Why didn’t you go to Ghanaians and apologize that I promised to do this but I am not able to do it?”. But the Deputy Communications Minister, George Nenyi Andah, countered, saying the NPP’s Free SHS is taking care of first year students in SHS, but the NDC scored zero for doing nothing.

The Awutu-Senya West MP explained: “30% of parents who would have paid fees for their wards are now free…If you say you did what we are doing, oyiwa…let the good people of Ghana judge.”