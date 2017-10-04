Akufo-Addo to revive Pwalugu Tomato Factory

Business News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

2017-10-04

The Pwalugu Tomato Factory established by Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah have been left to rot by unscrupulous leaders who give no regards to the country’s economy.

The development which has become a worrying trend has affected the state, according to the Akufo-Addo government and needs to be revamped.

According to a Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Sagre Bambangri, his office would in the coming days, visit the factory to ascertain the exact problem facing it and provide the appropriate remedy to revamp it.

Stating the ministry’s readiness, he said, “We are going to look more closely at the tomato factory in Pwalugu and see what is wrong, what is missing so that this industry will be revamped.”

“One thing we recorded the factory was facing was consistent supply of the produce. So if we are able to get our acts well so that along that chain the factory can have consistent supply of the raw material, then it may be able to survive, but it will need a very thorough study for us to be able to make it successful”, he stated.

The Pwalugu Tomatoes factory was set up at the Northern Region of Ghana to process tomato into puree and paste for the local market as well as to export.

Statistics available indicate that Ghana spends $100 million annually in tomato paste importation.