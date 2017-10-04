Acknowledge Mahama’s achievements – Minority to Akufo-Addo

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-04

The Minority said the past government deserves credit from the President <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507154430_192_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Minority in Parliament has implored President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to acknowledge the positive achievements of his predecessor.

The opposition lawmakers said the constant vilification of the past government in the face of glaring development does not help the politics of the country.

Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said although the John Mahama government did get somethings wrong, there are other achievements the country is proud of.

Speaking to Joy News Wednesday, he said the past government’s $50 million Korean loan has helped some communities to access potable drinking water. “We borrowed but for a just and good cause,” Mr Iddrisu said.

The Minority leader was reacting to a comment by the President that he inherited an empty treasury from his predecessor.

On his tour of the Upper East Region, President Akufo-Addo was asked by the chiefs there to upgrade their infrastructure but he pleaded for more time because the country’s finance was not in a good condition.

But the Minority leader said the President would not have been able to run the country had it not been the tax policies introduced by the Mahama government.

“What new tax policies has he brought, none yet the country is being governed and state institutions are functioning properly,” he said. He believes the current government is able to pay salaries with less difficulty because of the viable and strong institutions it inherited.

Mr Iddrisu said it is easy to pardon the President for saying he inherited a challenged economy, “but to say empty confers [is unpardonable],” he added.

“I should think that as the President of the Republic he owes the Ghanaian citizen certain frankness and he has a responsibility to be candid,” he said.