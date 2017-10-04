Ablekuma West to benefit from emergency road works

General News of Wednesday, 4 October 2017

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Attah, says he will issue approval for work to commence on some key road projects in the Ablekuma West Constituency of the Greater Accra Region within a week.

This is in spite of the huge debt left behind by the previous administration which is affecting the Ministry’s delivery.

Speaking to the media during an inspection tour of some roads and drainage projects in the constituency, he said the approved projects will include the covering and construction of drains and roads at Sahara, Tunga, and Zodiac, all within the Ablekuma West constituency.

Mr. Amoako-Attah said these projects required “emergency treatment” adding that he had already “directed the heads of agencies responsible to treat it as such.”

Apart from these critical cases, he said the “main road that runs through the length and breadth of the constituency and a few interior roads are going to also be worked on.”

The Minister further assured that the people of the constituency were going to see action by November 2017.

“…Within one month, the people in Ablekuma are going to see action. Despite the fact that we have serious and a debt overhang in the road sector, you are still seeing action because we are thinking outside the box. We are not doing things as usual.”

As far as the timelines are concerned, the Minister for Communications and Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, expressed some confidence in the Ministry’s previous track record in the constituency.

“We are going to put pressure on them to make sure that they do [the work]. And I can only say a big thank you to the urban roads department,” she said.