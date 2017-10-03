Who contracted you to fabricate stories about Akufo-Addo – Kufuor asks DJ OXY

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Press Release

Kufuor Damns DJ Oxy’s Claim

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed extreme dissatisfaction with assertions by Mr. Alfred Kwame Larbi aka DJ Oxygen, of Oxzy FM, that people from his alleged ‘camp’ hired him to write scandalous things about then presidential aspirant Nana Akufo-Addo in the run up to the 2008 NPP primaries.

Former President Kufuor condemned the association of his name to the story, and said as President, he had no faction and did not need to have factions in his government, despite false claims by people.

The former President, currently on a working tour of Europe, challenged Mr. Larbi to name whoever approached him for the alleged transaction as published in the story making rounds in some of the media.

He warned against persons trying to ingratiate themselves with the current government from using others as footstools for their ambition or for settling personal scores.

Signed:

Frank Agyekum

Spokesperson/Special Aide

Office of HE John Agyekum Kufuor

Tel: +44 7448944279