UniBank/Korle Bu contract: Abronye DC exposes A Plus

2017-10-03

The Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe has revealed that the bribery allegation levelled against the two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso-Boakye by musician Kwame A-Plus is based on ‘selfish interest’.

According to him, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus decided to fight the battle of his ‘master’, the CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Felix Anyah after he unlawfully terminated Unibank’s contract due to old scores he [Dr. Anyah] has to settle.

Speaking on Okay FM’s ‘Ade Akye Abia’ Morning Show, the aspiring National Youth Organizer of NPP explained that Dr. Anyah who used to work with Holy Trinity Hospital had issues with Unibank on over-pricing by the bank as the hospital was rendering health service to the bank’s staff; thus, the bank decided to terminate its contract with Holy Trinity.

“Unibank has not erred about the way it has been carrying out its duties with Korle-Bu. This is more or less person issue between Dr. Anyah and Unibank when the former used to work at Holy Trinity and Unibank terminated a contract it had with the hospital due to over-pricing and Dr. Anyah wants to pay Unibank back as he has taken over Korle-Bu as CEO, but the NPP will not entertain such behaviour”, Abronye revealed.

He stressed that “Abu Jinapor and Asenso-Boakye did their work well as professionals and we now know that there was a petition on which Abu and Asenso-Boakye worked and you [A-Plus] decided to speak for your master. A-Plus is a Special Assistant to Dr. Felix Anyah and you can find out”.

“After Abu and Asenso-Boakye realised that Unibank were treated unfairly, they wrote to allow the bank to continue with its contract and Dr. Felix Anyah told A-Plus that the two gentlemen at the Flagstaff House have asked the bank to continue its work; then A-Plus decided to deal with the duo Deputy Chiefs of Staff. This is the whole issue behind Abu and Asenso-Boakye bribery allegation”, he asserted.

Delving into the petition of Unibank to the Presidency, Abronye DC intimated that A-Plus and his ‘master’ Dr. Felix Anyah had every right to respond to the petition of Unibank with the truth if they felt the bank had lied in the petition since a copy was sent to Korle-Bu CEO.

He again mentioned that Korle-Bu should have given 90 days notice to Unibank before abrogating the contract it has with the bank; thus, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital didn’t show any reason for terminating the contract, giving room for people to conclude on sheer hatred.

He therefore cautioned that President Akufo-Addo will not sit aloof for the right of anybody in Ghana to be tampered with; nevertheless “it is not about the fact that Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who served under NDC owns the bank and if the person is doing something which will benefit the entire country, we should not terminate his bank’s contract. It is not the vision of Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP”.

“Every lies of A-Plus is based on his stomach and we won’t sit down for him to disgrace NPP government that is working so well for the country over his lying selfish interest; no way! Nobody will allow him to lie against the government simply because he didn’t get his bidding . . . if you think Abu and Asenso were lied to by Unibank and not previewed to the whole truth, then A-Plus have responded with the truth when the petition was copied to them”, he indicated.