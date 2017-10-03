uniBank contract abrogation: Dr Anyah implemented management decision

General News of Monday, 2 October 2017

The management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has insisted that they were only implementing a management decision which had been taken before Dr Felix Anyah took over as Acting Chief Executive.

According to the hospital, the management decision to engage Stanbic Bank as the sole institution for the onsite banking services in 2016 predated the appointment of the current Acting Chief Executive, Dr Anyah, who started work in June 2017.

It said Dr Anyah was only implementing a management decision which had been taken prior to his appointment.

Following the corruption allegations levelled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff by musician A-Plus alias Kwame Asare Obeng and the subsequent police investigations, it was established that the matter involved the abrogation of a revenue collection contract between KBTH and unibank Ghana Limited.

unibank in a statement in response to Korle Bu’s explanation that ‘chronic revenue leakages’ persisted at the facility despite unibank’s work insisted that the hospital was not fair to the bank with the termination.

uniBank insisted that in April 2017, it was surprised to learn that unknown to it, Stanbic Bank had been invited to do a presentation on a hospital management information system (HMIS), following which the Polyclinic, which had already been assigned to uniBank for revenue collection services had been assigned to Stanbic to install the HMIS software on pilot basis without officially notifying uniBank in writing.

Explaining, the management of Korle Bu insisted Dr Anyah was only implementing a management decision.

Meanwhile the Senior Staff Association of the hospital has called for a ceasefire of the exchanges between the management of the hospital and uniBank for the matter to be resolved amicably.