Truck accident on Graphic Road causes rush hour traffic

The truck was loaded with mattresses, barrels and other items <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507007114_255_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

An accident involving a cargo truck on the Graphic Road in Accra on Monday evening caused a “rush hour” vehicular traffic.

A Daewoo cargo truck with registration number GX 7049-13 in an attempt to avoid a collision with a Nissan Pick-Up with registration number GV 2258-14 over turned and landed on its side on the road in front of the Graphic Press House in Accra.

The truck loaded with mattresses, barrels and other items blocked the road and created inconveniences for commuters who were heading towards Kaneshie.

The incident happened around 5:40pm.

قالب وردپرس

Comments