Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-03

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

2017-10-03

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Las Vegas massacre… Ghanaian designer, others escape death

I ordered him not to cancel uniBankGhana contract – Health Minister on Korle-Bu CEO

People may not appreciate our efforts but God has blessed us – Ayews

Ghana fails to bid for 2018 CHAN

$2M inflated car deal at Masloc

GPRTU snub leaves 350 cars rotting

70MW Karpowership connected to national grid

Free SHS – US Ambassador commends Government

Ghana to regain cocoa position

45 women nabbed at brothels

Breast cancer devastates women – Korle-Bu records 400 cases each year

Irrespective of Cocoa Price volatility – We will not leave our Farmers short-changed – Prez assures

Adongo slams Akufo-Addo,Bawumia over fiscal incompetence

President congratulates GJA , Former President Kufuor

We won’t neglect Agric because of oil – Prez

Government to consider SSNIT funds for mortgage – Atta-Akyea

Akuapem Gyasehene to unveil youth agenda at Odwira