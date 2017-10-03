Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-03

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-10-03
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Las Vegas massacre… Ghanaian designer, others escape death
I ordered him not to cancel uniBankGhana contract – Health Minister on Korle-Bu CEO
People may not appreciate our efforts but God has blessed us – Ayews
Ghana fails to bid for 2018 CHAN
$2M inflated car deal at Masloc
GPRTU snub leaves 350 cars rotting
70MW Karpowership connected to national grid
Free SHS – US Ambassador commends Government
Ghana to regain cocoa position
45 women nabbed at brothels
Breast cancer devastates women – Korle-Bu records 400 cases each year
Irrespective of Cocoa Price volatility – We will not leave our Farmers short-changed – Prez assures
Adongo slams Akufo-Addo,Bawumia over fiscal incompetence
President congratulates GJA , Former President Kufuor
We won’t neglect Agric because of oil – Prez
Government to consider SSNIT funds for mortgage – Atta-Akyea
Akuapem Gyasehene to unveil youth agenda at Odwira