StarTimes to broadcast GPL title decider on Wednesday

Startimes, broadcast right owners of the Ghana Premier League will telecast the week 27 encounter between Aduana Stars and WAFA on Wednesday.

The game dubbed “The Decider’ will see the Dormaa based club battle the Academy Boys in what is expected to be a keenly contested game and StarTimes will serve its viewers with all the actions from the Agyemang-Badu Park.

With only a point separating the two sides, Aduana will be hoping to get the three points at stake to stretch their lead at the top.

WAFA, on the other hand, knows that anything less than a win will put their league ambitions in jeopardy.

The Ogya boys’ home form this season gives them the advantage to claim all three points to open a four point gap at the summit.

They will be without the service of goalkeeper Joseph Addo who is currently in the camp of the national team for the World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

WAFA SC is travelling to Dormaa with their worst form of the season after managing only one win in their last five premier league matches.

They failed to beat relegation-threatened Great Olympics at home in their last premier league game.

