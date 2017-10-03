Small scale mining licences issued under Mahama won’t be recognised – Government

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-10-03

Government says it will not recognize any mining license granted to small-scale miners in the last days of the John Mahama administration because due processes were not followed, Lands and Natural Resources Minister John Peter Amewu has revealed.

“As for the small scale licences that are existing already, well a pronouncement will be made because most of them are not going to be recognized,” Mr Amewu told journalists after visiting the C and G Aleska mining company in the Ahanta East District.

“Most of those small-scale licences; 68 to 70 per cent of them, were issued in December, very close to the elections. I mean we cannot accept things in this manner, done haphazardly without any due calls [sic] to laid down procedures,” he indicated.

He said small scale mining companies or individuals holding licences issued in December ahead of the 2016 general elections would have to ready re-apply for the licenses to be re-issued.

“If they [the licenses issued in December 2016] are not going to be recognized, then it means you should begin to make effort of coming for a new registration,” he stated. Meanwhile, Mr Amewu said he will propose to cabinet to extend the ban on illegal and small scale mining since an initial assessment indicates set targets have not been achieved.

Government in April 2017 placed a six-month moratorium on illegal and small-scale mining in the country to halt the massive destruction of the environment and pollution of river bodies.

An anti-galamsey taskforce code named ”operation vanguard” was subsequently set up to help fight the menace. Watch the minister speak on the licences and extension of the ban on small-scale mining in Ghana

