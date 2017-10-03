Political Science Lecturer ‘begs’ Bagbin for saying he is unfit to be President

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

A political Science Lecturer with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng has rendered an unqualified apology to the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker for Nadowli.

The lecturer late last week was reported to have said, it was impossible for Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin to become President of Ghana just because he mentored some past leaders.

“You cannot become President for mentoring people”, the lecturer told one of the longest serving lawmakers under the Fourth Republican constitution.

According to Dr. Kwasi Amakye, Ghanaians need someone who is incorruptible and he does not see such qualities in the current Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and former Majority Leader in the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

“I can say point blank former Attorney General Martin Amidu is incorruptible but I do not see that in Hon. Bagbin”, he told host of Abusua FM’s morning show host Kwame Adinkra.

“We need someone who has shown commitment to fighting corruption like Martin Amidu and Dr. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng”, the Senior Lecturer stated.

But a group calling itself Youth for Bagbin in a statement called the Lecturer to apologise describing his comments as unsavory and a sabotage of NDC 2020 presidential hopeful political ambition.

The group also threatened to take action if the Political Science Lecturer failed to retract and apologise.

However, responding to the calls of Youth for Bagbin, Dr. Kwasi Amakye-Boateng ate his humble pie and has heeded to the calls of the Youth but indicated that he was misreported and misquoted by a section of the media.

“I was misrepresented and therefore apologize to Hon. Alban Bagbin for comments attributed to me”

“I did not make those statements. I am not the author of those statements”, he exclusively told mynewsgh.com’s Kwabena Danso-Dapaah in an interview.

“Some of you have had opportunity to listen to me for all these while and you can testify I do not personalize issues”, he added laying blame on the doorstep of the media.