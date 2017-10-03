Police seize unregistered bikes | General News 2017-10-03

Police embark on a clampdown exercise to rid unregistered motorbikes <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1507053728_807_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Accra Regional Police Command has embarked on a clampdown exercise to rid Achimota of unregistered motorbikes following recent spate of attacks in the area.

Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), ASP Afia Tenge, explained that the police is stepping up efforts to protect lives and property at Achimota and its surrounding areas.

“We have observed that they [robbers] look at the time when people are not in the community to attack mobile money vendors,” she said.

It will be recalled that gun-wielding assailants on motorbikes robbed several shops last week.

“We have decided to round up any motorbike we see in the community to find out if the motorbike is for them and whether they have the necessary documents,” ASP Tenge told Joy FM’s Israel Laryea on Tuesday, October 3

