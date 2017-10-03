Police chase former armed robber now pastor over wild allegations

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-03

Ex-robber says top government officials behind illicit arms supplied to robbers

The Ghana Police Service is on the heels of an ex-armed robber turned pastor, Agya Yaw Yeboah over claims that most of the guns supplied for robbery operations are done by politicians and lawyers to the leaders of the robbery society in Ghana, who later get their share of the booty after the ‘operation’.

A statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Sheila Kesse Abayie Buckman said:”The Police Headquarters has monitored a statement made by one Agya Yaw Yeboah, a purported reformed armed robber who spoke on Kofi TV and same has been published on ghanaweb.com to the effect he knows the people behind the supply of arms to armed robbers”

“In view of the statement, the police have commenced investigations into the allegation and are in the process of inviting, Agya Yaw Yeboah to assist in investigation”

Agya Yaw Yeboah in an interview with Kofi TV was quoted as saying :” “The President has a lot of work to do. We have some top government officials who supply guns to US. We give them their share after the robbery. I have been in this for long and I know how this works. There are lawyers also who are a part of the gun supply. I can say about half the guns supplied to robbers is done by some top government officials. If the government does not strengthen the fight against illicit arms and guns, many more will fall victim”

““I’m from a very poor home and extreme hardship led me into the criminal act. I started with 419 but a friend of mine approached me and said the 419 was not lucrative. He introduced me to robbery and I went very deep in the act. I was very fortunate not to have been caught though some friends were gunned down”