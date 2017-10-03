Parliament hasn’t lifted ban on galamsey – First Deputy Speaker

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmaker for Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, Hon. Joseph Osei- Owusu has disclosed that parliament has not given approval to Small Scale Miners to resume their operations.

He therefore said it is unlawful for their members to continue to mount pressure on the government to lift the ban on small scale mining across the country when the reason for which it was imposed has not been achieved.

“Parliament has not approved concession for these small scale miners”, he stated on Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

“It is necessary for people to say the government intends to collapse their businesses….they should also consider the masses, water bodies they are destroying”, the lawmaker told host Kwame Adinkra.

Lands and Natural sources Minister, John Peter Amewu has disclosed that the ban on small-scale mining will be extended to buy time in order to find pragmatic ways in dealing with the menace.

According to him, initial assessment of the ban shows only 15 percent of the set target has been achieved making it improper to lift the ban.

However, speaking to the announcement on the station, the leadership of the Ghana National Association of Small Miners Association described the move as ill-intended.

“How come? …is it the government‘s intent to collapse our businesses?”, Public Relations Officer of the Association, Mike Gizo quizzed on Abusua FM.

But the sector Minister has hinted that that about 70 percent of small scale miners would have to secure fresh certificates if they want to remain in business.

The move according to the minister are part of government’s effort to ensure sustained mining in the country and also protect the heavily polluted water bodies in the country.