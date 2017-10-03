NSS board visits NSS project sites

General News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Ussif Mustapha, Acting Executive Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), has taken members of the re-constituted Board of Directors of the scheme round some of its projects during a familiarization tour in Accra.

The Acting Executive Director was accompanied on the tour by Deputy Executive Directors, Nana Boakye and Gifty Oware Aboagye, as well as other senior staff of the NSS.

The delegation inspected the stalled GHc1.6 million water project at Medie in the Ga West Municipal of the Greater Accra Region.

According to the project engineer, Gordian Wononuah, the plant, when completed, will have the capacity to produce about 22,000 bottles of water a day.

At the Haatso, Papao Farms in the La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipality, Cyril Tettey-Enyo, Farm Manager indicated that the project comprises livestock and aqua-culture.

According to him, the mixed farm produces about 450 rabbits, 960 layers, 250 pigs and up to 3,000 catfish annually.

Mr. Tettey-Enyo called for more resources to boost work on the feed production unit of the farm.

He further called on management to help improve the quality of livestock breeds at the rabbitry and piggery in order to satisfy current market demands.

Board

Prof Kofi Osei-Akuoko, Board Chairman, who was impressed by the efforts of management to execute the various projects, called for a plan that will guide the board.

He gave assurance that all projects will be re-activated, adding that the projects fall in line with the President’s policies of One District, One Factory and ‘Planting for Food and Jobs.’

“Can you image the huge employment opportunities that will open for people who are at various levels; let us put our heads together and make these projects work,” he stated

He urged National Service personnel to take advantage of the rich experience that abound on the various farms to establish businesses after the service.

Issuance of Certificates

In a related development, the management of NSS has called on the 2015/16 National Service personnel to contact the various NSS Regional Secretariats from Wednesday, October 4, 2017 with valid NSS identification or National Identification Cards to collect their certificates.