Notorious church collection thief busted

A young man in his late 30s only identified as Ebo who has gained notoriety in stealing church offerings from local churches in the Central Region has finally been arrested.

Luck eluded the thief who blamed his thievery on hardship and said it is not his character when he was arrested by church members in his bid to outsmart them in yet another attempt to steal from the collection bowl.

“I am not a thief as you may be thinking. I just did it because I was hard up”, he confessed to his aggressors.

Ebo a week ago was captured in a video stealing money from the offertory bowl during collection time.

The thief who was captured by CCTV camera appeared to be putting his contribution into the offertory bowl but ended up dipping into what had already been put by others and stuffed the contents into his handkerchief.

He was later seen in another church trying to do same but was arrested cautioned and freed.

Guess this may have informed the reason some churches have now resorted to using locked boxes with perforated holes at the top as offertory bowls to avoid criminals from taking advantage of God’s house.

