Nii Kotei Dzani wins under 40 overall Best Achiever Award

Business News of Monday, 2 October 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

The President of Group Ideal, Nii Kotei Dzani was named Overall Best Achiever at the 40 Under 40 Awards held under the auspices of XODUS Communications.

The award was aimed at identifying and honoring a cross-section of Ghana’s influential and accomplished young business fellows under the age of 40 who are making impact in the industry they operate.

Nii Kotei Dzani took home two awards namely; ‘The Best Investor under 40’ and The Overall Best Achiever under 40’.

Commenting on the awards Nii Kotei Dzani said: “I am sincerely grateful to the organizers for such an honor. To my team of great minds who head the various institutions under the Groupe Ideal umbrella, I say thank you for your dedication in bringing our vision to life. I couldn’t have achieved this recognition without your incredible inputs.”

“This special night brings memories of the toil, the challenges, hard critical decisions that had to be made, and also the joy of the many successful milestones we have chalked along the way.”

He added that “I believe this award will lead us onto greater things as we continue to give our cherished customers the Ideal Experience. We will continue to do even more and better to serve our mother Ghana.”

Nii Kotei Dzani is an entrepreneur and businessman with extensive business experience as an Economist and Business Owner.

He is also a member of the Council of State, representing the Greater Accra region.

There were a total of 40 awards given out at the ceremony which was held at the weekend.

Other award winners are the CEO of Appolonia City, Bright Owusu-Amofah for the Real Estate and Development category while the General Manager of Touchpoint Magna Carta was adjudged the most outstanding personality in Event Management and Planning