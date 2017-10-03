Newmont ranked industry leader on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for third consecutive year

Business News of Tuesday, 3 October 2017

Source: Newmont Ghana

2017-10-03

Alwyn Pretorius, Newmont's Regional Senior Vice President

Newmont Mining Corporation, the parent company of Newmont Ghana Gold Limited (Ahafo Mine) and Newmont Golden Ridge Limited (Akyem Mine), has for the third time in a row ranked overall industry leader in sustainability on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World).

This year, 942 companies participated in RobecoSAM’s Corporate Sustainability Assessment, which evaluates and ranks the highest-scoring companies on the DJSI. Newmont was the first gold company named to the index in 2007, and has been included on the DJSI North America Index every year since 2006.

“This milestone demonstrates our commitment to building a safer, more inclusive, ethical and responsible business that continues to drive sustainable economic and social development in our host communities, responsibly manage the environment, and provide safe working conditions for our employees and solid returns for our stakeholders,” said Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President of Newmont Africa.

In addition to being ranked the overall industry leader in the metals and mining sector, Newmont received the highest score (100th percentile) in a number of areas, including Impact Measurement and Valuation; Policy Influence; Biodiversity; Environmental Policy and Management Systems; Water-related Risks; Asset Closure Management; Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy; and Labor Practice Indicators.

Newmont also achieved the metals and mining industry’s best overall scores in the economic, environmental and social dimensions.

Since it commenced operations in Ghana, Newmont has instituted a number of social investment programmes in its operational areas in Akyem and Ahafo. In 2016, the company invested about $4 million in its host communities through in-kind and monetary support.

This includes contributions to its community development foundations, Newmont Ahafo Development Foundation (NADeF) and Newmont Akyem Development Foundation (NAkDeF).

Mr. Pretorius maintains that the company’s contribution to the socioeconomic growth of the nation was a factor in Newmont’s third time recognition by the DJSI as the world’s leader in sustainability.

“Our employees and stakeholders have been very instrumental in ensuring that we uphold the high sustainability standards we have committed ourselves to and I would like to acknowledge them as well for their continuous support.” Mr. Pretorius added.

Earlier this year, NADeF was recognised as the Corporate Foundation Philanthropist of the Year by the National Philanthropy Forum. The award acknowledges the Foundation’s significant impact on the Ghanaian society through its philanthropic projects in the areas of health, education and infrastructure development within the Ahafo catchment area.

As a result of its commitment to reducing the impact of its operations on the environment, the Akyem Mine and the Forestry Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to initiate the second phase of the Akyem mine’s reforestation project that involves planting various tree species on 256 hectares in the Kweikaru Forest Reserve.

This is to meet the company’s commitment of replacing by threefold the 101 hectares of the Ajenjua Bepo Forest Reserve impacted by the mine’s operations.

“Newmont remains committed to best practices, living our values and realising our purpose of creating shared value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining.”He said.